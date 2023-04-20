Man Arrested in Case of 2-Month-Old Crated Puppy Tossed Over Fence and Into Tujunga Wash

A man was arrested for allegedly tossing a caged 2-month-old puppy in a crate over a fence and into the Tujunga Wash in a case of animal cruelty caught on camera.

Daniel Arias, 25, of Tujunga was arrested Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. He was booked on suspicion of animal cruelty.

A home surveillance camera captured the moment a man hurled a caged puppy into the Tujunga Wash over the weekend.

Video came to light late last month that showed someone get out of a Chevy Tahoe near Renaissance Drive and Cardamine Court, open the SUV's tailgate and hurl the cage with a puppy inside over a fence. The man left the scene, but a witness rushed to help the puppy.

“When I first saw the puppy, I didn’t even think. I just jumped over the fence, climbed down the wash. I slipped. I didn’t even care; I just wanted to rescue the dog,” a man who asked to be identified only as Amir told NBC4.

The small dog was wet and shivering. Amir said he got stuck in the wash, but two other men made a human chain and help him get out.

The roughly 2-month-old puppy was placed in the care of Los Angeles Animal Services, police said. Veterinarians who examined the animal said the puppy suffered injuries likely due to the fall, but police said the animal is expected to recover and be put up for adoption.

LAPD arrests a suspect who threw a caged puppy over a fence. With community support, our officers and LA Animal Services acted swiftly. Grateful for the outpouring of love, the puppy will soon be available for adoption to a loving home.https://t.co/RWwEEIfGjU pic.twitter.com/2Cm3iUdSSJ — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 21, 2023

“Detectives investigating the case successfully followed up on leads and gathered valuable information from the public,” according to the LAPD. “With the community's assistance, they identified the suspect.”

Arias was arrested at his home without incident, police said. Bond was set at $20,000, according to police and jail records.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Anyone with additional information was asked to contact the LAPD Foothill Division at 818-834-3115. Callers who choose to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.