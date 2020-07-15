Puppy Stuck in Drainpipe for Days Rescued in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara County Firefighters rescued a puppy, 2-year-old mix named Sophie, from an 18-inch drainpipe on the UC Santa Barbara campus Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters say that the puppy had been in the drainpipe for three days, and they used a hose line to coax her to the surface.

"On behalf of our family can’t thank you enough for rescuing Sophie. You all are amazing. Thank you for all that you do," a Twitter user said.