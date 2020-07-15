Puppy Stuck in Drainpipe for Days Rescued in Santa Barbara

By Kitri Sundaram

Santa Barbara County Firefighters rescued a puppy, 2-year-old mix named Sophie, from an 18-inch drainpipe on the UC Santa Barbara campus Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters say that the puppy had been in the drainpipe for three days, and they used a hose line to coax her to the surface.

"On behalf of our family can’t thank you enough for rescuing Sophie. You all are amazing. Thank you for all that you do," a Twitter user said.

4 photos
1/4
Santa Barbara County Fire Info
Sophie stands in the drainpipe, where firefighters say she had been for three days.
2/4
Santa Barbara County Fire
3/4
Santa Barbara County Fire Info
Santa Barbara County firefighters hold the puppy after coaxing her from the drain pipe.
4/4
Santa Barbara Fire Info
Firefighters investigate the drainpipe as they work to rescue the puppy.

This article tagged under:

puppy rescueSanta Barbarafirefighters

More Photo Galleries

Photos: Thick Smoke Billows From Unforgiving Navy Ship Fire
Photos: Thick Smoke Billows From Unforgiving Navy Ship Fire
In Memoriam: People We Have Lost in 2020
In Memoriam: People We Have Lost in 2020
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Free Or Cheap Things Angelenos Can Do From Home
Photos: The Aftermath of an Early Morning Fire at the Historic San Gabriel Mission
Photos: The Aftermath of an Early Morning Fire at the Historic San Gabriel Mission
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us