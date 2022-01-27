Officers Chase Driver From Southern LA County to Anaheim Shopping Center

A pursuit that began in southern Los Angeles County ended in the Anaheim area when the driver surrendered in a parking lot.

The driver was wanted for reckless driving, authorities said.

The LA County Sheriff's Department Lakewood station pursued the driver. The Buick sedan was on the 91 Freeway before exiting the freeway and heading into Orange County.

The driver pulled into a shopping center parking lot and was boxed in by a patrol SUV in Anaheim. Three people inside the car were taken into custody.

