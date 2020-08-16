Pursuit

Driver Clips Car and Crashes in Back-and-Forth 210 Freeway Chase

The pursuit began in Orange County before speeding in both directions on the 210 Freeway in the Pasadena area.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Police pursue a car.
NBCLA

A driver crashed at the end of a pursuit that began in Orange County and continued on both sides of the 210 Freeway and streets north of Los Angeles.

The pursuit began early Sunday afternoon after a report of a stolen car.

The Nissan Altima's driver reached about 90 mph on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the Pasadena area and passed another car on the freeway shoulder. The driver then doubled-back on the westbound 210 Freeway.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

malibu 1 hour ago

Brush Fire Sparks in Malibu Creek State Park

Los Angeles 2 hours ago

Lightning Sparks New Wildfires Across California

A passenger also was in the sedan. Details about their identities were not immediately available.

The driver made a U turn on a street in the Pasadena area and squeezed between two patrol cars. The driver then clipped another car at a nearby intersection and crashed into a curb at Oak Grove Drive and Foothill Boulevard.

Two people were taken into custody.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us