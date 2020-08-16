Driver Clips Car and Crashes in Back-and-Forth 210 Freeway Chase

A driver crashed at the end of a pursuit that began in Orange County and continued on both sides of the 210 Freeway and streets north of Los Angeles.

The pursuit began early Sunday afternoon after a report of a stolen car.

The Nissan Altima's driver reached about 90 mph on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the Pasadena area and passed another car on the freeway shoulder. The driver then doubled-back on the westbound 210 Freeway.

A passenger also was in the sedan. Details about their identities were not immediately available.

The driver made a U turn on a street in the Pasadena area and squeezed between two patrol cars. The driver then clipped another car at a nearby intersection and crashed into a curb at Oak Grove Drive and Foothill Boulevard.

Two people were taken into custody.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.