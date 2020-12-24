Pursuit

Book-Waving Driver Tops 100 MPH in Chase on LA and Orange County Freeways

A pursuit that began south of downtown Los Angeles entered northern Orange County, reaching speeds above 100 mph before ending in Compton with an assist from a big rig driver.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A driver waves a book from an open window during a Christmas Eve pursuit in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
NBCLA

A big rig driver happened to be in the right place at the right time to bring a Christmas Eve pursuit to an end after a driver topped 100 mph on freeways in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The pursuit of the Honda sedan started Thursday morning south of downtown Los Angeles before heading into the Long Beach area and east into northern Orange County. The driver traveled as far east as Tustin on wide-open freeways.

Reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, the driver then returned to Long Beach and continued west into San Pedro. The driver, who at one point rolled down a window and clapped his hands, exited onto streets near the 110 Freeway.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

disney pixar soul 1 hour ago

Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey on Disney Pixar's ‘Soul'

Monrovia 6 hours ago

Man Found Shot to Death in Monrovia

He also appeared to wave a book from the open window.

The pursuit ended when the driver encountered a semitrailer that was turning left. The rig's trailer blocked the car, forcing the driver to surrender.

Details about his identity were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Pursuit
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us