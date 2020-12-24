Book-Waving Driver Tops 100 MPH in Chase on LA and Orange County Freeways

A big rig driver happened to be in the right place at the right time to bring a Christmas Eve pursuit to an end after a driver topped 100 mph on freeways in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The pursuit of the Honda sedan started Thursday morning south of downtown Los Angeles before heading into the Long Beach area and east into northern Orange County. The driver traveled as far east as Tustin on wide-open freeways.

Reaching speeds of more than 100 mph, the driver then returned to Long Beach and continued west into San Pedro. The driver, who at one point rolled down a window and clapped his hands, exited onto streets near the 110 Freeway.

He also appeared to wave a book from the open window.

The pursuit ended when the driver encountered a semitrailer that was turning left. The rig's trailer blocked the car, forcing the driver to surrender.

Details about his identity were not immediately available.