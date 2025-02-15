Pursuit

Pursuit comes to an end after crash in Beverly Hills

By Macy Jenkins and Missael Soto

A pursuit ended in Beverly Hills Friday night after a possible burglary suspect crashed into the car of a couple headed to their Valentine's Day dinner.

Investigators say undercover officers with the LA Impact Task Force started pursuing the SUV around 6:30 pm – in connection with a home burglary 6 miles north in Beverly Crest.

LAPD caught up to the getaway vehicle on Dayton Way after the SUV sideswiped a black sedan with a couple inside.

Parts of Wilshire Boulevard near Rodeo Drive were at a standstill just before 7 p.m. Friday with police helicopters hovering above.

Citizen App video showed both LAPD and Beverly Hills police responding to the crash.

Police have not said whether the undercover officers were tailing the SUV – or what time the burglary happened. Two arrests were made in connection to the burglary.

The couple involved in the crash said they were ok and that the restaurant agreed to delay their reservation for an hour while they spoke with police about the crash.

