East LA

Pursuit of possible shooting suspect ends in crash in East LA

By Missael Soto

Newschopper4

Police were in pursuit of a shooting suspect Sunday that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Boyle Heights.

Los Angeles Police Department officers initiated the chase around 4 p.m. in Koreatown.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The chase came to an end after the driver crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of 4th Street and Boyle Avenue.

At least one person was in custody following the crash. Details on the driver were not immediately available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

East LA
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us