Pursuit of possible shooting suspect ends in crash in East LA

Police were in pursuit of a shooting suspect Sunday that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Boyle Heights.

Los Angeles Police Department officers initiated the chase around 4 p.m. in Koreatown.

The chase came to an end after the driver crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of 4th Street and Boyle Avenue.

At least one person was in custody following the crash. Details on the driver were not immediately available.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story.