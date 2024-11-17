Pursuit crash in Culver City snarls traffic on 405 Freeway

A police chase ended with a car crashing into the roof of a home in Culver City Saturday night, prompting traffic backups on the 405 Freeway.

The pursuit driver lost control exiting the Culver Boulevard offramp, according to Culver City police.

The vehicle then went through the guardrail and crash-landed on the roof of a home near the 4200 block of Sawtelle Boulevard.

The pursuit driver's condition is unclear.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Traffic on the northbound of the 405 Freeway was stalled while teams worked to remove the vehicle. A SigAlert was issued as the offramp remains closed.