Pursuit Crash in Inglewood Kills 2 People, Suspected DUI Driver in Custody

A police pursuit Wednesday night ended with a crash that killed two people in the city of Inglewood.

At about 10:36 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers with the West LA division spotted a blue pickup truck going at high speeds and even running a red light near the 405 Freeway where the driver got on the northbound side, said CHP Officer Franco Pepi.

The officers followed the vehicle, according to Pepi, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began on the 405 Freeway before exiting at Manchester Blvd., which took officers on a quick pursuit through surface streets in Inglewood.

The driver was going northbound on Glasgow Ave. when he crashed into a white sedan at Olive Street intersection, Pepi said. The driver of the blue pickup then took off on foot and was ultimately taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews had to extricate the couple in the white sedan, but a woman passenger died at the scene and the male driver was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, according to CHP.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Animal Control was called after a small dog was found inside the white sedan, CHP said. It was not immediately clear if the dog was injured in the crash.

Authorities believe the driver of the blue pickup was under the influence.

The area is closed for the investigation.