Pursuit ends in arrest at Disneyland parking garage

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

A police chase came to an unusual end in a Disneyland parking garage Monday night. 

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department were in pursuit of a car in South Orange County when the driver pulled into the Pixar Pals parking structure. 

Guests who were waiting to leave the parking lot had to wait about half an hour for deputies to clear the area.

The Anaheim Police Department was also on scene at the end of the pursuit.

At least two people were taken into custody.

No further details were immediately available.

