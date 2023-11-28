Echo Park

Pursuit ends in crash in Echo Park

By Staff Reports

A pursuit ended in a crash in Echo Park Tuesday night, leaving two people and the pursuit driver injured. 

The pursuit vehicle crashed into a local business, causing damage to the Masa of Echo Park bakery and cafe on Sunset boulevard. 

The LAPD was in pursuit of a white truck because they thought the vehicle was stolen. 

The pursuit only lasted a short time before the driver collided with another vehicle. 

The vehicle overturned and the two people inside were trapped inside. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took the victims to the hospital in unknown condition. 

The pursuit driver was also injured in the crash and was arrested and taken to the hospital as well.  

The investigation is ongoing and will have Sunset Boulevard shut down from Glendale Boulevard to Logan Street. 

Echo Park
