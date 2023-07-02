Pursuit ends in Little Tokyo

A sedan wanted for a felony stop led sheriff's deputies on a pursuit from south Los Angeles County to Little Tokyo Saturday before crashing twice, with suspects fleeing into a marketplace.

The sheriff's department became involved in the pursuit at 5:30 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Veronica Fantom.

The white sedan led deputies northbound on the Harbor (110) Freeway before exiting in downtown L.A. and crashing into a car at First Street and Central Avenue.

Two suspects fled into the Japanese Village Plaza and deputies set up a perimeter to search for them, Fantom said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Video showed the car crashing into a Volkswagen Beetle and a parked car and up to three suspects fleeing. Customers were seen running.

No injuries were reported.