Pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash in Northridge

One person is in custody after a short pursuit ended in a crash in Northridge early Tuesday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers were in pursuit of a gray Acura at around 7:10 a.m. when that driver collided with at least three other vehicles.

The pursuit initially began near Darby Avenue and Gresham Street and lasted only about a minute, according to LAPD.

The chase came to an end when the car crashed at Nordhoff Street and Balboa Boulevard.

Officers had discontinued the pursuit right before the crash, LAPD said.

It was not immediately clear why LAPD was in pursuit of the car.