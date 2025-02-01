Newport Beach

Pursuit ends in officer-involved shooting at Newport Beach Pier

By Karla Rendon

A driver who led police on a chase that ended at the Newport Beach Pier died following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Santa Ana police said that shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday, its department was called to help an outside agency apprehend a person wanted in connection with a homicide. Officers located that individual in a car and a pursuit occurred after officers attempted to approach the driver.

The chase ended at the end of Newport Beach Pier, where gunfire erupted. The Santa Ana Police Department did not disclose if officers opened fire or if the suspect did, but stated an “officer-involved shooting occurred.”

The individual, whose name was not shared, wanted in the pursuit died at the scene. More details about the homicide investigation they were linked to were not available.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. No officers were harmed, according to Santa Ana police.

