Willowbrook

Pursuit ends with police shooting in Willowbrook

One person was transported to a hospital, according to the LAFD.

By Missael Soto

Newschopper4

A pursuit of a suspected armed driver ended with a police shooting in Willowbrook Wednesday.

The police chase started just after 2 p.m. at 114th Street and Compton Avenue in Watts, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The chase came to an end on the Central Avenue onramp of the eastbound 105 Freeway. There, the police shooting occurred.

One person was transported to a hospital, the LAFD said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

This article tagged under:

Willowbrook
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us