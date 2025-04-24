Pursuit ends with police shooting in Willowbrook

A pursuit of a suspected armed driver ended with a police shooting in Willowbrook Wednesday.

The police chase started just after 2 p.m. at 114th Street and Compton Avenue in Watts, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The chase came to an end on the Central Avenue onramp of the eastbound 105 Freeway. There, the police shooting occurred.

One person was transported to a hospital, the LAFD said.

This is a developing story, check back for details.