Road Rage Incident Kicks Off Pursuit, Carjacking, and Weapon Fired Out Window in Wild Chase

An armed driver behind the wheel of a black truck suspected of carjacking someone was leading a dangerous chase in Orange and LA counties Friday before crashing, and trying to carjack another driver.

The driver was observed firing out of the truck at one point on the freeway with a weapon that may have been a rifle or long gun.

The pursuit began in the Corona area as a road rage call, authorities said.

The pursuit then continued on freeways in Orange County, leading the chase to the westbound 91 Freeway in the Anaheim and Garden Grove areas. The driver exited on Artesia and began driving on streets in the Downey and Norwalk areas.

The driver was seen riding close up to other vehicles on the road, and speeding in the carpool lane and shoulder.

The truck being used in the pursuit was the second vehicle used in the chase. The driver was seen carjacking the truck and continuing the chase.

Corona police was in pursuit of the driver.

By 4 p.m., the driver drove through a shopping center off of Pacific Coast Highway near Normandie in the Harbor City area.

The driver crashed into a light pole about 10 minutes later, and after he hopped out and ran, he tried to carjack another driver.

He was tackled by officers.