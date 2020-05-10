Pursuit Suspect Identified in Deadly Pasadena Police Shooting

A 47-year-old man who was fatally shot by Pasadena police in an officer-involved shooting that left an officer wounded was identified Sunday.

The deceased suspect was identified as Lloyd Nelson Jr., whose city of residence was not yet known.

A pursuit that lasted around 20 minutes turned deadly in Pasadena after police say the driver fired at officers. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. Friday, May 8, 2020.

Officers attempted to pull over Nelson in a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage for a vehicle code violation near Walnut Street and Meridith Avenue at 3:10 p.m. Friday, according to Lt. William Grisafe of the Pasadena Police Department.

Nelson refused and drove recklessly on Pasadena streets, prompting officers to call off the direct pursuit while a police helicopter tracked him from above.

Police later resumed the pursuit when Nelson allegedly continued driving recklessly, and they stopped the vehicle with a PIT maneuver near Corson Street and Allen Avenue at 3:35 p.m., at which time "an exchange of gunfire occurred between Nelson and officers," Grisafe said.

Nelson was shot to death and pronounced dead at the scene, while the officer was struck in the leg and taken to a hospital "in serious but stable condition," he said.

Police said three firearms were recovered from inside Nelson's vehicle.

Anyone with information on this OIS was asked to call Pasadena police at 626-744-4241. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.