High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Pomona After Driver Surrenders

A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase in the San Gabriel Valley Wednesday night.

The pursuit included several freeways including the eastbound 60 Freeway, northbound 57 Freeway through Walnut, and the eastbound 10 Freeway in Pomona.

At one point, the driver crashed into another car at the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Puente Hills.

The chase ended in Pomona shortly after 10:30 p.m. when the driver came to a full stop near Burdick Dr. and White Avenue. Officers took the driver and a passenger into custody.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the pursuit, but the California Highway Patrol said it's related to street racing out of Hacienda Heights.

No further details were immediately known.