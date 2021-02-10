Pursuit

High-Speed Pursuit Ends in Pomona After Driver Surrenders

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver led authorities on a high-speed chase in the San Gabriel Valley Wednesday night.

The pursuit included several freeways including the eastbound 60 Freeway, northbound 57 Freeway through Walnut, and the eastbound 10 Freeway in Pomona.

At one point, the driver crashed into another car at the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Puente Hills.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Lakers 1 hour ago

LeBron James Leads Lakers Past Thunder Again in Overtime, 114-113

coronavirus 5 hours ago

Food Truck Feeds Exhausted Healthcare Workers During Pandemic, One Taco at a Time

The chase ended in Pomona shortly after 10:30 p.m. when the driver came to a full stop near Burdick Dr. and White Avenue. Officers took the driver and a passenger into custody.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the pursuit, but the California Highway Patrol said it's related to street racing out of Hacienda Heights.

No further details were immediately known.

This article tagged under:

PursuitPomonaPolice Pursuits
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Black History Month NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us