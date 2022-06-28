music festival

Quebradita Time Fest Coming to Orange County

Lineup for the festival consists of Banda Machos, Banda Toro, Mi Banda El Mexicano, Banda Maguey & Banda Rafaga will be on stage together for the first time. 

By Lesley Rodriguez

Quebradita Time Fest is on the horizon and it’s coming to Orange County.

The festival is scheduled for July 10 at the Lot at City National Grove of Anaheim. 

Tickets are on sale now but can be purchased at the box office. Prices start at $55 for general admission and $125 for VIP admission. 

City National Grove of Anaheim Information:

  • No outside food and beverage 
  • Cash free venue 
  • No purses, fanny packs, backpacks or cross body bags allowed 
  • Masks are recommended 
  • Parking lot opens one hour prior to showtime 
  • $20 parking 
  • No smoking allowed

