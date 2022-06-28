Quebradita Time Fest Coming to Orange County

Quebradita Time Fest is on the horizon and it’s coming to Orange County.

The festival is scheduled for July 10 at the Lot at City National Grove of Anaheim.

The lineup for the festival consists of Banda Machos, Banda Toro, Mi Banda El Mexicano, Banda Maguey & Banda Rafaga will be on stage together for the first time.

Tickets are on sale now but can be purchased at the box office. Prices start at $55 for general admission and $125 for VIP admission.

