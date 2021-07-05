Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino Says He's Bought Vista Theatre in Hollywood

By City News Service

Vista Theatre in Hollywood
The Vista Theatre in Hollywood might be re-opening in December with a new, famous owner and programming philosophy.

Director Quentin Tarantino told actor and podcaster Dax Shepard on Monday that he has purchased the single-screen movie house at Sunset and Hollywood boulevards.

"I'll announce one thing here that people don't know yet: I bought the Vista. We're going to probably open it up around Christmastime," Tarantino said.

The theater has been closed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020. "… we are hard at work preparing a more spectacular and dazzling Vista Theatre for you later this year," according to the Vista's website.

Tarantino purchased the New Beverly Cinema in 2007. That theater at 7165 Beverly Blvd., which mostly plays older films, re-opened last month. But the director of "Pulp Fiction" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" said the Vista will primarily screen new movies.

"It won't be a revival house -- we'll show new movies that come out where they give us a film print, we'll show new stuff. It's not going to be like the New Beverly, the New Beverly has its own vibe," he said. "The Vista is like a crown jewel kind of thing. So it will be the best prints, we'll show older films, but they'll be like older films where you can hold a fortnight engagement."

