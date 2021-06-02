Questions Remain After Off-Duty Firefighter Kills Colleague, Wounds Second at Fire Station in Agua Dulce

Questions persist after Tuesday’s workplace shooting in which an off-duty LA County firefighter killed a colleague and wounded another, before turning a gun on himself.

At a roadside memorial for the murdered firefighter, where prayers also went up for the hospitalized survivor, people who know the murder victim and the shooter say there was a known feud.

“Because of the stress that’s on the job, I can only see this kind of behavior continuing over time!”

An anonymous first responder has thoughts about the shooting that turned LA County Fire Station 81 into a crime scene.

As tributes grew near where investigators say off-duty firefighter Jonathan Patrick Tatone shot and wounded a fire captain and killed firefighter Tory Carlon, his motive still unknown.

“It was horrible, really horrible," said James Claude, an Agua Dulce resident. "Sad to hear. Lot of bad stuff going on right now. The least we can do is respect.”

His family left flowers Wednesday at Station 81. Overnight, respect was seen for miles as Tony Carlon’s body was moved from Station 81 to the Coroner's Office.

There’s now a GoFundMe for Tory Carlon’s wife and three young daughters.

“He has 3 daughters, I have three daughters," said Brad Blesso, a Santa Rosa firefighter. "I can’t even imagine what they’re going through.”

Blesso is creating leather firefighter helmet shields in Tory Carlon’s memory. He’ll raffle them off on Instagram with proceeds going to the GoFundMe.

“I’ve made many many helmet shields for LA County Fire Department from a few custom orders to entire stations.”

Investigators say Jonathan Patrick Tatone’s shooting spree ended in suicide after he left Station 81 and torched his Acton home.

“You don’t shoot somebody," said Debbie Landress Anderson, neighbor says. "I mean I believe in guns. I don’t believe in doing that kind of retaliation. For whatever went on between the two of them. Which we’ll maybe never know.”

Detectives are questioning all Station 81 personnel and scouring Tatone’s social media. Strangers extended grace to everyone touched by the violence.

“When the story yesterday a lot of us in the profession were heartbroken, devastated," Blesso said.

Fire Station 81 remains closed with security out front. Counseling is available for staff and other stations are covering their territory.

The wounded captain, who was once an LA deputy is still hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Flags were lowered to half staff throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.