Quinceañera Plans Scrapped When Fake Detective Scam Costs Father of Four $35,000

A Southern California father of four had big plans, including a daughter's quinceañera, for the money he saved over the past year.

Carlos Lozano's plans quickly unraveled after he met a man who authorities accuse of posing as Los Angeles police detective to con people out of their money.

In Lozano's case, that money totaled about $35,000.

"No more quinceañera," said Lozano, a contractor from La Habra. "I was working hard for a better life for my family, and this guy, he lied to me."

Martin Alejandro, 57, is accused of posing as a police detective who claimed to have access to confiscated vehicles that he could see at cheap prices, investigators said. Lozano said Alejandro identified himself as a narcotics detective when he approached him with such an offer.

"He said he's a police officer," Lozano said. "I said, 'Oh, nice to meet you.' He said, 'I have cars for you.'"

Lozano received photos of trucks that the suspect claimed were seized during police investigations.

"He said it's going to be $25,000 for a truck, a (Ford) 450, and an Isuzu," said Lozano, who said he was told to pay $10,000 now and the rest later.

More photos of more vehicles arrived over the next three months.

"I never see the cars, and I never see my money back," Lozano said. "He always had good excuses, always."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced Alejandro's arrest in November. The agency had heard from eight possible victims at the time with similar stories.

In total, authorities said they believe the scam targeting Spanish-speaking contractors netted more than $100,000.

Alejandro was released a day after his November arrest, but arrested again Feb. 9. Jail records showed he remained in custody Monday on $20,000 bond.

It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Lozano said he doesn't believe he will ever get his money back.

"I work hard day and night to have a better life for my family," said Lozano. "I don't why he doesn't work."