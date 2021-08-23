Racial Slurs Hurled at Cheer Squad During Football Game in Temecula Valley

Students held a rally outside Temecula Valley High School on Monday morning over an incident Friday night when fellow students allegedly hurled racial slurs during a football game against the Valley View High School cheer squad.

Tony Kingsberry, who has a 14-year-old daughter who attends Temecula Valley High, says the principal sent an email, notifying parents about the allegations.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"It hurts," said Kingsberry. "And people just don't understand that pain, whether they're young kids in high school or adults. Even though he didn't address what the actual slurs were, I've been around long enough as an African American to know that it's very hurtful regardless of what the racial slurs are."

Witnesses have been posting about the incident on social media. One woman said, "My sister shouldn't have to go through this on her first game or any game."

Another person says the racial slurs and harassment were so bad that some of Valley View’s cheerleaders were crying as they left the field.

Both Moreno Valley Unified and Temecula Valley Unified released statements saying they condemn any type of racially-charged language.

The school districts are now investigating the allegations and promising to hold those responsible accountable.

In 2019, someone wrote a racial slur about a black student on school doors at Temecula Valley High.

The principal sent out a note saying hate speech, racism or discrimination will not be tolerated.

"There's no room for hate," said Becky Sulzmann, of Temecula Unity, an equality group. "There's no room for racism in our community especially in Temecula."

Temecula Unity has raised more than $1,500 for the Valley View cheer program.

She says the kids who allegedly said the racial slurs need to be identified and educated.

"These children learn from it. They grow from it for the better," she said.