AAPI Heritage Month

Rafu Shimpo, Little Tokyo's Historic Newspaper, Serves Japanese Americans Since 1903

Founded in 1903, the newspaper is a treasure trove of historic information and serves LA's Little Tokyo to this day.

By Kim Baldonado

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Over 100 years ago in Los Angeles' Little Tokyo, three students at the University of Southern California started a newspaper to serve Japanese Americans living in the city.

The newspaper that was founded in 1903, Rafu Shimpo, still serves Southern California's Japanese American community today, and is now a treasure trove of historic information.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"Originally everything was in Japanese for the immigrants," said third generation publisher Michael Komai. "But they were having kids, and their kids were being schooled in English."

Performing Arts May 20

Groundlings Theatre Celebrates AAPI Heritage

Anti-Asian Racism May 15

Rise in Hate Incidents Toward Asian Americans Leads to Solidarity

Today, the newspaper is published in both English and Japanese. That decision was first made by Komai's grandfather, who took over around 1921 and began the bilingual publishing in the 1930s.

“Rafu Shimpo literally translates to 'Los Angeles newspaper',” Komai told NBC4.

The only time since its founding that Rafu Shimpo stopped publishing was during World War II, when its staff and all other Japanese Americans on the west coast were sent to internment camps after Pearl Harbor was bombed on Dec. 7, 1941.

That day was also when Komai's grandfather was taken into custody by the FBI — and never charged. That's when Komai's father took over.

"We are a newspaper, so it’s our job, our duty to continue to present what’s going on,” Komai said.

To ensure they could continue doing their job after the war ended, staff gathered the lead type bearing the Japanese characters which they used to hand set each line of print, and hid them under the office’s wood floorboards.

Like many others, Rafu Shimpo staff members have been working from home during the pandemic. They're "guardedly optimistic, but hopeful" that they can continue their operations.

As one headline from the 1980s boasted, the newspaper has survived two world wars, a depression, and an evacuation of its entire community. It’s hopeful it can also survive a pandemic and the rapidly changing newspaper industry.

"There is a place for us," Komai said.

This article tagged under:

AAPI Heritage MonthnewspapersLittle TokyoRafu Shimpo
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us