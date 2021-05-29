Pandemic

Raging Waters Reopens After 18-Month Closure Due to the Pandemic

Other local amusement parks have already reopened, including Disneyland, Six Flags Magic Mountain, Universal Studios Hollywood and LEGOLAND California Resort.

By City News Service

Ranging Waters LA

Raging Waters Los Angeles reopened Saturday, welcoming back guests for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The reopening of the water park after 18 months concluded the longest off-season in the park's history. 

The first season after the onset of the pandemic features the return of such crowd favorites as the million-gallon Wave Cove pool and attractions like Aqua Rocket, Dr. Von Dark's Tunnel of Terror and Dragon's Den. Cleanliness and safety are the focus. 

The most important elements of Raging Waters' measures for reopening include:

  • limiting capacity and advance visit registration;
  • required facial coverings; 
  • social distancing; 
  • additional sanitizing stations; and 
  • enhanced cleaning measures. Guests will be required to remove their masks while swimming and on water attractions. 
Capacity limits and new measures are hoping to keep visitors safe. Kim Tobin reported on NBC4 News on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

“Our team is fully focused on providing a clean, safe and fun experience for our guests and team members,” general manager Nick Hager said. 

More information on Raging Waters COVID-19 safety measures, 2021 schedule, season pass and single-day admissions, and discount opportunities, is available on the Raging Waters website or by calling 909-802-2200. 

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Pandemiccalifornia reopeningTheme Parks
