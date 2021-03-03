Railway Employee Dies After Being Crushed by Two Trains in Orange County

A Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway employee was killed Wednesday when the victim was crushed between two trains on the tracks at a rail yard near the border of Buena Park and La Mirada.

Firefighters responded about 12:30 a.m. to a stretch of the tracks near Beach Boulevard and Stage Road and found that the two trains had converged, crushing the victim, according to Capt. Greg Barta, public information officer for the Orange County Fire Authority.

The victim died pronounced dead at the scene, Barta said. The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.

In a statement, BNSF Railway said, in part: "A BNSF Railway employee was fatally injured in the early morning while working in the La Mirada rail yard near Los Angeles. The National Transportation Safety Board will be handling the investigation, in cooperation with BNSF personnel. The entire BNSF family is terribly saddened by this event and we extend our deepest sympathy and thoughts to the family and loved ones of the employee involved in this incident.''

The scene is being maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and BNSF officials.