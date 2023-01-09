SoFi Stadium

Rain Or Shine Fans Are Cheering on Their Teams in the College Football Championship

The rain has not stopped thousands of fans from cheering on their teams as TCU and Georgia battle in the College Football National Championship game.

By Alex Rozier

Happening in Inglewood, TCU and Georgia are facing off in the College Football National Championship game at SoFi Stadium.

The fans are trying to dry off as they've battled the rain making their way in the stadium.

Thousands of college football fans are inside the warm and mostly covered stadium as Georgia and TCU try to take home the College Football's Championship.

But before kickoff some of the fans faced off with a bit of a pre-game test.

The rain is a bit unexpected for sunny California.

"It'd be great if it was sunshine and daisys out here but ultimately it's a great day to win a national championship so I can't complain," said Austin Kerr, a Georgia fan.

Some TCU fans are quite used to this weather.

"Came from Seattle where it rains all the time, so thought I was going to get a little break from the rain but the weather had other plans but you know we're in the Natty so it's one thing to put up with to be here in this situation," said Ryan Acuff, a TCU fan.

Perhaps a bigger story than the weather was the news that the organizers of the championship banned tailgating out of vehicles in SoFi's parking lots.

"It's definitely interesting," said Jack Zollweg, a TCU fan. "I think the stadium is a great venue for the event but at the same time knowing the people that you are hosting is also part of it."

The no tailgating rule and the rain is not slowing anyone down as they cheer their teams for a title.

"Will it affect TCU's game tonight? Absolutely not," Zollweg said. "We're dialed in if anything it's going to affect Georgia, I think they're really scared."

