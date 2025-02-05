Rain raises mudslide concerns in the Eaton Fire burn scar area

Due to the rain expected this week, protective measures including K-rails and sandbags have been placed near hillsides and around homes to keep the debris and mud from causing catastrophic damage to the homes still standing.

Free sandbags were being offered at fire stations in the Altadena and Pasadena area.

Several large piles of sand and hundreds of bags were available at Victory Park in Pasadena on Tuesday night.

Residents were able to pick them up at any time to place around them their properties, especially low lying areas to prevent flooding.

For those homes on the edge of Eaton Canyon, they risk being damaged from loosened debris or rocks from the charred mountains.

Homes that survived the fire are now at risk and people living in the area are being warned to be prepared in case of a fast moving mudslide that could wipe out structures and block roadways.

“Usually our fires are in the summertime so vegetation has time to come back, before the rainy season,” LA county Firefighter Scott Brown said. “Now that these fires are in the middle of winter, this is our first good rain we’re getting. There is no soil stabilization, nothing to stop it from coming down.”

“They can be very dangerous, a lot of mud can come down and bury cars and people. Back in 2010 we had rain after the station fire where houses were inundated up to 6 feet of mud,” Brown said. Brown urges people to not let their guard down and to have an emergency evacuation plan and bag ready to go.