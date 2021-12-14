Rain Resources: Sandbags, Shelters, and More for SoCal's Winter Storm

A much-anticipated December storm is sweeping through Southern California Tuesday in what some are calling the biggest of the winter season.

As mandatory evacuations are called in burn scar areas and regions where mud flow is a concern, residents may be looking for resources.

From sandbags to shelter, here's what to know.

How to Prepare

If you are planning on staying in a shelter after being forced to evacuate, the Red Cross recommends you bring the following with you: prescription medications, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies, other comfort items and important documents. If you have children, don't forget diapers, formula and toys.

Authorities advise that if residents are told to evacuate, do so quickly and do not return until officials say it's safe.

The Red Cross also say it's good to have your emergency kit ready. Don't foreget specialty items for seniors and pets. Make sure your family knows the emergency plan.

Plan you evacuation route ahead of time with alternates. It also helps to back your vehicle into your driveway facing the direction of escape, Red Cross says.

Sandbags

Counties offering free sandbags or help:

LA County

The city of Monrovia had sandbag materials for residents on a first come, first served basis at Recreation Park in the parking lot off of East Olive Avenue, near the skate park and Barney Glen Baseball Field.

Orange County

Riverside County

San Bernardino

Santa Barbara County

Ventura County

Evacuations

Orange County

Bond Fire burn area in Orange County, effective at 11:01 a.m., in effect until 12:30 p.m. Neighborhoods effected: Silverado Canyon, Williams Canyon and Modjeska Canyon.

San Bernardino County

El Dorado burn scar near Yucaipa: Oak Glen, Forest Falls, Mountain Home Village, Northeast Yucaipa, east of Bryant Street & N. of Date Ave, Hwy 38 from Bryant to Angelus Oaks

Evacuations were in place for the Lytle Creek area, with orders in place for residents just north of Lytle Creek due to the South fire burn scar.

Riverside County

Apple fire burn scar: communities north of Beaumont and Banning.

Highway 38 was closed to visitors through Forest Falls, only open to residents at the time.

Los Angeles County

Monrovia: Ridgeside Drive and Oakglade Drive

Road Closures

Reports of rocks in the road on Highway 18 in San Bernardino County came through around 7:36 a.m. Rocks and debris were also reported on Highway 2 around 7:19 a.m.

At 11:01 a.m., there were reports of rocks as large as basketballs sliding into the road near Crestline in San Bernardino, near cross streets Lake Gregory Road and Horst Drive. Just under 2" of water accumulated in the area in six hours.

In Orange County, street flooding was also seen in metro areas. A Twitter user snapped a photo of a flooded intersection in Lake Forest where cars were said to be stranded.

Santiago Creek and Jackson Creek roads were also closed early Tuesday.

A portion of Lake Hughes Road was closed due to mud that flowed onto the roadway in Castaic.

Shelters

Orange County

Evacuees from Bond Fire area can go to the the Lake Forest Sport Park located at 2800 Rancho Parkway, Lake Forest, after 4 p.m. PST.

San Bernardino County

Redlands East Valley High School: 31000 E. Colton Ave., Redlands.

Jessie Turner Community Center: 15556 Summit Ave., Fontana.

Devore Animal Shelter: 19777 Shelter Way, San Bernardino

American Red Cross assistance with shelter: 310-650-1515.

For the Animal Evacuation Center, contact San Bernardino County Animal Care and Control at 800-472-5609.

Riverside County

Albert A. Chatigny Senior Community Center: 1310 Oak Valley Pkwy, Beaumont.

Downtown Los Angeles looks soggy Tuesday morning, as a much-anticipated December storm soaked SoCal. Winter temperatures are expected to combine with 1-3" of precipitation.

Flood Warnings

Irvine

Tustin

Laguna Beach

Newport Beach

Aliso Viejo

Laguna Woods

San Joaquin Hills

Newport Coast

Laguna Hills, and

Crystal Cove State Park

El Dorado and Apple burn scar in Riverside and San Bernardino counties until 315 p.m. PST.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for the Alisal burn scar region in Santa Barbara County.

