Scattered Showers Drench Southern California for the Morning Drive

Scattered rain and a mountain snow are expected in Southern California Monday when the tail end of a cold storm move through the region.

Precipitation amounts are expected to be limited across much of the region, generally a half-inch or less, with no flooding concerns. The system will bring scattered showers throughout the morning before the system begins to move out Monday afternoon.

Good morning! It’s slippery out there. Expect scattered showers through the day and chilly temps. The snow will be the biggest impact from this storm! Winter storm warnings and advisories are in effect. Have a safe drive into work 💖 @NBCLA #larain #weatherforecast pic.twitter.com/VQoPExpGc5 — Belen De Leon (@BelenNBCLA) January 30, 2023

By 10 p.m., most of the region should see dry conditions.

For the mountains, forecasters are calling for unusually low snow levels and higher than normal liquid-to-snow ratios. Snow is expected for many mountain passes, possibly impacting travel across the region.

"This snow system, it's a cold one," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. "It's bringing some low snow levels. We could see some snow on the desert floor."

Four to 8 inches of snow will fall above 4,500 feet in the San Gabriel Mountains. About 1 to 2 inches are possible for the Grapevine section of the 5 Freeway north of Los Angeles.

Temperatures will drop substantially too on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 50s and lows mostly in the 40s, dropping into the low 30s and even the 20s overnight in some mountain and high desert areas.

Santa Ana winds are in the forecast after the storm moves out later Monday and into Tuesday.

As a cold storm system brought snowy weather to the Southern California mountains Monday morning, the CHP escorted traffic along the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine area.