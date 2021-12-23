What to Know A holiday week storm that drenched Northern California has moved into Southern California.

The heaviest rain Friday will be in the morning.

Conditions dry out later Friday before another storm arrives this holiday weekend.

A winter storm dumped rain across Southern California on Thursday and the wet conditions are expected to continue through Christmas.

The rain soaked most areas and prompted a mudlside about 8 p.m. in Orange County's Silverado Canyon that affected roads and impacted some homes. There were no injuries.

A flood watch was expected to be in effect until Friday morning for coastal and inland Orange County. The heaviest downpours were expected after midnight through Friday morning. The rain will persist intermittently through the holiday weekend.

Snow levels will initially be around 9,000 feet, but will fall below 8,000 by Friday afternoon, bringing some light snow to about 5,000 feet by Friday night into Saturday morning.

Rain soaks Southern California, flooding roads and causing evacuations in Orange County canyon areas. As reported on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Daytime temperatures should be in the mid-50s to lower 60s Friday and the mid-50s to around 60 on Christmas Day.

As of Thursday night, Porter Ranch had almost 3 inches of rain; Santa Monica, 2 1/4; Rialto Airport, 2 inches; downtown LA, 1.39 inches; Modjeska Canyon, a little more than an inch of wet weather.

Holiday Storm Timeline

Friday's forecast calls for heavy periods of rain in the morning before off-and-on afternoon showers.

"Most of the activity is going to happen before noon," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.

Friday Morning: Expect the heaviest rain of the day.

Friday Afternoon: Rain decreases

Saturday: Cold storm brings more rain

Another system arrives on Christmas Day with showers lasting through Sunday.

Flood Hazards in Wildfire Burn Areas

A flood watch was issued through Friday morning in the Riverside and San Bernardino County mountains, the Riverside County valleys and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. The watch includes the Bond, Apple and El Dorado burn scars.

An evacuation order was set for 8 p.m. in the Silverado, Williams and Modjeska canyons in Orange County's Bond Fire burn area. Residents were being advised to leave the area or prepare to evacuate quickly, particularly those with disabilities or mobility issues.

Some streets in the area will be restricted to local traffic only.

A flood watch will be in effect until Friday morning for coastal and inland Orange County.

Holiday Travel Forecast

The window of opportunity closed quickly for drivers as the West Coast storm pounded Northern California with rain and dumped heavy snow in the mountains, making travel difficult throughout the state.

Travel, especially through high passes, is turning into a mess due to the steady and multiple rounds of rain, mountain snow and gusty winds. Winter storm warnings were in effect in sections of the Sierra Nevada and will last through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Chain requirements were already in effect for vehicles on some stretches of routes through the Sierra, according to the California Department of Transportation.

The Bigger Picture for California's December Weather

In October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that a the Pacific Ocean was showing signs of a new La Nina, the flip side of the El Nino ocean-warming pattern, that tends to cause changes in weather worldwide.

Forecasters said much of California would have a 33% to 50% chance of below-normal precipitation, while only the state's far northern tier had equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation.

US Drought Monitor

But the storm track has trended farther south than is usual during La Ninas. After a series of mid-December tempests, California's overall snow-water equivalent — a measurement of how much water is in the snowpack — jumped from 19% of normal to date on Dec. 10 to 76% of normal on Dec. 17, according to the latest U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook.

While the current wet trend is positive, it is too early to know if it will last through January and February. The snowpack normally doesn't reach its maximum until April and last spring there was minimal runoff because much of the water was absorbed by the drought-parched landscape.