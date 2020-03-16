Rain Will Linger Into Tuesday

Rain from a slow moving cold front is expected across Southern California Monday afternoon.

Heavy rain was reported over Ventura County by mid-afternoon, with a flood advisory in effect until 4:30 p.m.

The line of rain will start to move east during the afternoon, with heavy rainfall moving over LA County between 3 and 4 p.m. The rain will then move into the Inland Empire during the evening hours.

Ahead of the line of rain are higher snow levels, at around 4000 feet. Behind the line is cold air, and that will cause snow levels to fall overnight down to 3000 to 3500 feet. This means that any lingering snow showers could impact Grapevine travel.

Tuesday will see scattered showers, but everything will be lighter than Monday.

The pattern looks to stay active, our next chance of rain is on Sunday into Monday.

This looks like another cold storm, so we will likely get more mountain snow.