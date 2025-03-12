SoCal faces potential flooding from mid-week rains. Where to get free sandbags

Fire stations and community centers across Southern California are handing out sand and sandbags free of charge ahead of impending heavy March showers on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Residents must live in the community or city where they are requesting sandbags. Proof of residency is required.

📍 Find free sandbags nearby using our Sandbags Dashboard at https://t.co/v5Fftwz1OE or check with your local city for a location near you. Visit https://t.co/y3oV90HAIM for more tips and resources on storm prep. pic.twitter.com/RqjJ31pHTR — LA County Public Works (@LACoPublicWorks) March 11, 2025

Los Angeles County

Sand and Sandbag stations can be found on the Los Angeles County Public Works website.

The website is static, meaning these locations generally offer the listed services, but it is not guaranteed. Calling ahead of time is recommended to ensure your local station has available supplies.

Sandbags can also be picked up from all local Los Angeles Fire stations to a limit of 25 per household year round. Calling ahead is recommended.

Orange County

Sand and sandbag stations can be found on the Orange County fire authority website.

Sandbags may also be available for residents at public works departments in cities throughout Orange County. Residents should call their individual city to check for availability.

Riverside County

Free sandbags can be found in limited numbers at all fire stations throughout Riverside County. Riverside county recommends checking online or calling local city governments for additional locations.

How to properly use Sandbags

Sandbags are best used to redirect the flow of water rather than outright stopping it.

Properly filled sandbag do not exceed any bigger than two-thirds full, and should be staggered when stacked, according to California's Governors Office of Emergency Services. If water begins to seep through the bags or leak over the top, it may be time to evacuate the area.

Water can be poured on burlap sack sandbags ahead of time for increased effectiveness.

Sandbags by themselves will not act as a seal against water and will deteriorate after several months. New bags are recommended if the bags you have are aged, the office states.

