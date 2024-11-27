West Hollywood

Raising Cane's could take over Norms restaurant in West Hollywood

Because the diner is designated as a historic landmark, Raising Cane's must present its plan on how to preserve the restaurant's googie structure if it takes over.

By Gordon Tokumatsu and Karla Rendon

The Norms restaurant in West Hollywood, as seen on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.
NBCLA

The flagship Norms restaurant that’s been serving up classic diner fare for more than 60 years may close in the next couple of years to make way for a Raising Cane’s restaurant.

The American eatery, which rests on La Cienega Boulevard, is one of the few remaining structures in Los Angeles County designed with “Googie” architecture. Its sleek lines, iconic sign and overall space-age style look helped earn it a historic landmark designation by the Los Angeles Conservancy.

The La Cienega location is considered one of the last remaining examples of googie – a uniquely California design. However, Norms doesn’t own the property where the eatery is; Raising Cane’s owns it.

“Why can’t they find another location,” Charles Phoenix, a pop culture historian and author, asked.

Phoenix isn’t the only one with this question. Diners at Norms on Wednesday also expressed disappointment with the effort.

“Not so happy. I really like the restaurant,” said Ana Martinez, who dined with her family at the location.

“We feel upset about it,” Rose Mejia, another customer, said.

Neither Norms nor Raising Cane’s restaurants responded to NBC4’s request for comment. As the fate of the diner remains unknown, Raising Cane’s is preparing to present its plan to the LA Conservancy on how it will occupy and preserve the restaurant’s googie structure if it takes over.

“It’s like chopping the head off the Mona Lisa,” Phoenix said of the possible move.

Raising Cane’s is scheduled to make its presentation on Dec. 5.

This article tagged under:

West HollywoodBusiness
