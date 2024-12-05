Beverly Grove

Raising Cane's will not make case to take over historic Norms restaurant

The fast-food chain said it was in "discussions" with Norms about the future of the site.

By Karla Rendon

The Norms restaurant in West Hollywood, as seen on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.
NBCLA

Amid the possibility a historic Norms coffee shop in Los Angeles could be overtaken by a Raising Cane’s restaurant, the casual fast-food chain said it will no longer present its case to take over the cultural landmark.

Raising Cane’s was slated to make a case Thursday to the LA Conservancy about how it plans to preserve the structure if it successfully takes over the operation. However, it submitted a letter to the Cultural Heritage Commission that it no longer plans to do so.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“We have heard the community’s concerns, and we are in discussions with Norm’s about the future of the site,” Raising Cane’s said in its brief letter.

The chicken-centered chain was in talks of potentially taking over the Norms restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard near Beverly Grove. Raising Cane’s owns the property where Norms rests.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Because that Norms location, which has been operating for more than 60 years, was given a historic landmark designation, Raising Cane’s had to give a presentation on how it would preserve the historic structure.

Raising Cane’s has not said how it will move forward with that property, or if it will continue to lease it to Norms.

This article tagged under:

Beverly GroveBusiness
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us