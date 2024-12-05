Raising Cane's will not make case to take over historic Norms restaurant

Amid the possibility a historic Norms coffee shop in Los Angeles could be overtaken by a Raising Cane’s restaurant, the casual fast-food chain said it will no longer present its case to take over the cultural landmark.

Raising Cane’s was slated to make a case Thursday to the LA Conservancy about how it plans to preserve the structure if it successfully takes over the operation. However, it submitted a letter to the Cultural Heritage Commission that it no longer plans to do so.

“We have heard the community’s concerns, and we are in discussions with Norm’s about the future of the site,” Raising Cane’s said in its brief letter.

The chicken-centered chain was in talks of potentially taking over the Norms restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard near Beverly Grove. Raising Cane’s owns the property where Norms rests.

Because that Norms location, which has been operating for more than 60 years, was given a historic landmark designation, Raising Cane’s had to give a presentation on how it would preserve the historic structure.

Raising Cane’s has not said how it will move forward with that property, or if it will continue to lease it to Norms.