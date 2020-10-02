Raising Deaf Awareness in a Virtual World

COVID-19 has halted many events, but it has not stopped Manhattan Beach native Kelsey Brandin, founder of Volley4Sound, from thinking outside the box.

Every October, Brandin organizes the Volley4Sound charity beach volleyball tournament in Hermosa Beach, California, where all participants wear earplugs while playing to help raise awareness of the challenges that the deaf community faces. While there is no tournament this year due to the pandemic, Brandin will host a live silent auction online on Oct. 17 to raise funds and awareness for the non-profit organization Hearing Loss Association of America.

In addition, there will be online challenges leading up to the live auction for participants to experience first-hand what it’s like to live with hearing loss as well as a T-shirt design contest.

To learn more and participate, visit Volley4Sound.com.