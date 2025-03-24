Rally opposing push to privatize USPS held in downtown LA

A rally was held in downtown Los Angeles Saturday opposing the push to privatize the United States Postal Service.

Last month President Donald Trump said he may put the U.S. Postal Service under the control of the Commerce Department in what would be an executive branch takeover of the agency.

Federal workers, union workers, TSA and members of Congress were among those in attendance in solidarity.

"We're going to make sure that all the members of Congress understand the importance of the post office to America, and they're prepared to support it, and any that can't support it really should not be elected to office," said Representative Maxine Waters.

In a letter sent to members of Congress, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he plans to cut 10,000 workers and billions of dollars from the U.S. Postal Service budget by working with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Esteban Velasquez, a mail carrier for more than 20 years, assures that this department has remained solid thanks to the honest work of those who could be affected by possible massive layoffs.

"This agency has more than 600,000 employees throughout the country and after hearing the threats of the president and members of his cabinet, they assure that they will fight for their rights," said Velasquez.

Protesters said they will remain united in their mission to build a movement committed to protecting workers' rights and improving the lives of families and communities.

“We want a system that has always worked in this country, we want to protect it, that's why we say no and we say no to putting the postal system in private hands," said Sen. Maria Elena Durazo.