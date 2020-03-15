Ralphs Hiring After Coronavirus Craze Cleans Out Supermarkets

Following a frenzy that cleared shelves across Southern California in response to the coronavirus COVID-19, Ralphs announced it is hiring.

Ralphs said it had "immediate openings" available to help keep stores stocked with food and essentials. Shelves have been depleted at markets, including Ralphs, for the past week, with the run on essentials and food taking an extreme turn as the week progressed.

Social distancing, a tool to help curb the spread of the virus, asks people to maintain physical space between people and also to avoid going to public gatherings and limit public contact. With many heeding the warning and going well beyond buying what is necessary, supermarkets have been stripped of food and other essentials--namely toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

As there have been no reports of supply chain issues, the shelves should continue to be restocked on schedule. The people who hoarded items early will likely not be returning to markets any time soon, but the items should continue to be replenished and shelves need more restocking than usual, along with extra deep cleaning to mitigate the risk of the virus spreading in stores.

As so, it's not surprising that Ralphs is hiring.

If you are interested, you can apply for a job at Ralphs by clicking here.