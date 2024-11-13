1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Sun Valley Ralphs

One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Ralphs supermarket in Sun Valley where one person was killed and another was wounded.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to 8325 Laurel Canyon Blvd. south of Roscoe Boulevard at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned three men followed two other men into the store and attacked them with pipe wrenches, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

One of the men who was under attack drew a gun and opened fire on the three assailants, who ran from the store.

Police set up a perimeter around the store as they looked for the shooters, who had also run out of the grocery store.

Police later received a call from nearby Pacifica Hospital regarding one of the suspects, who had been wounded in the upper torso during in the shooting, police said. The suspect later died at the hospital.

A second man who was with the trio was found not far from the store with a gunshot wound to the leg.

It was not immediately known if police had any suspects in custody.