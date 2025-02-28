Holidays

Ramadan begins Friday. What to know, and how to observe the holiday in LA

The month holy month is the ninth in the Islamic calendar, and will end on March 30

By Benjamin Papp

GARDEN GROVE, CA – FEBRUARY 01: Religious Director Dr. Muzammil H. Siddiqi welcomes visitors to the mosque at the Islamic Society of Orange County during the #IStandWithHijabis event celebrating World Hijab Day in Garden Grove, on Wednesday, February 1, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The holy Islamic month of Ramadan begins Friday across the world at the first regional sighting of the moon.

The holiday, which commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

Observers, namely Muslim adults, will fast from dawn until dusk every day from until March 30. Exceptions may include illness, pregnancy, diabetes, breastfeeding, and traveling.

Pre-dawn meals, called “suhoor,” historically include milk and dates. A larger meal is often had in the evening after sundown.

While some may be comfortable talking about their fast, it’s generally considered polite not to ask.

The month is also one of charity, both financially and of service. Individuals and organizations typically host iftars, the meal eaten when breaking the fast, to benefit those in need.

Where to observe Ramadan in Los Angeles

Southern California is dotted with mosques around the region. Here’s a few of the popular options where many go to observe prayer:

  • Islamic Society of Orange County in Garden Grove
  • King Fahad Mosque in Culver City
  • Akber Masjid- Islamic Center in downtown Los Angeles
  • Islamic Center of Yorba Linda
  • Islamic Center of Reseda
  • Islamic Society of Corona

Where to eat

Prayers, namely Qiyam, can stretch until 3 a.m. Here’s what's open across the area

  • Anwar's Kitchen, downtown Los Angeles: 10 a.m. to 3:45 a.m.
  • Doner Turco Halal Restaurant, Hollywood: 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.
  • Era Grill, Downtown Los Angeles: 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.
  • Sincerely Syria, Hollywood: 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.
  • IHop, Fullerton: Open 24 hours
    • IHOP Fullerton features a halal menu including chicken and waffles, turkey bacon, and a buttermilk chicken sandwich. The restaurant also utilizes separate refrigerators, fryers, and griddles for halal and non-pork items.

Ramadan is followed by the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Some big U.S. retailers have started catering to Ramadan shoppers, selling such things as Ramadan-themed decor.

