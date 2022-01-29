Los Angeles

Rams Fans Prepare for NFC Championship Game

By Lauren Coronado

Preparations are underway for the NFC championship game on Sunday.

The Rams and 49ers going head to head for their chance to play in Superbowl 56.

Less than 24 hours from the NFC championship game, a lot of fans were already out at SoFi Stadium picking up some new merchandise like hats, jerseys, t-shirts, even pom-poms.

Football fans were out taking in the sites at SoFi stadium before it was packed with people on Sunday.

“I just brought myself out so I can feel the energy, get the momentum going, cause tomorrow we are the winners and we’re going to the super bowl,” said Peggy Avila, a Rams fan.

Fans were getting first dibs on Rams swag at the “equipment room,” opening up for the first time in weeks.

“We had a little over 800 posters to give away, they were a gift with purchase for fans here, and we’ve already gone through them in the first three hours that we’ve been open,” said Gabriel Jimenez, merchandise retail manager.

“You can never have enough merch,” said Virginia Lawrence, a Rams fan from Inglewood. “Extreme sense of pride, extreme sense of pride. I'm glad with what the rams have done for the community.”

Community-based businesses have been getting a boost in sales too.

“This is history, anyone who lives out in LA, this is the place to be,” Avila said.

