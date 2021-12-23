Rams Launch Super Bowl Tickets Sweepstakes

The Los Angeles Rams are giving fans a chance to win a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LVI, to be played Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium, the team announced Thursday.

Through Feb. 1, fans can go to www.therams.com/sbsweeps to enter the sweepstakes. Winners will be announced the following day.

Fans will also have the opportunity to win tickets to the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe's, at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Feb. 5-6 and 10-12.

Prizes for the Ultimate Super Bowl LVI Sweepstakes include:

Grand Prize (1): two Super Bowl LVI Tickets, two Super Bowl Experience Tickets and two Fast Passes;

Second Place Prizes (5): two Super Bowl Experience Tickets and two Fast Passes;

Third Place Prizes (5): two Super Bowl Experience Tickets.

The sweepstakes is open only to California residents.