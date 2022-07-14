Rancho Cucamonga Earthquake Rattles Inland Empire Today

A magnitude-3.3 earthquake shook the Inland Empire Thursday, followed by a 2.9 aftershock that sent vibrations through Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, Upland and beyond, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Though Lytle Creek was the epicenter, residents reported feeling the most shaking in Rancho Cucamonga. Residents in Wrightwood, Upland, San Bernardino, and Ontario also felt shaking.

The first 3.3 earthquake had a depth of about 13.6 km. It hit the area at 12:30 p.m. PST.

The second, smaller quake that came in at magnitude 2.9, was reported nearly an hour later.

