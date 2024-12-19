Rancho Palos Verdes

Local emergency declarations in Rancho Palos Verdes extended to February

By Staff Reports

Local emergency declarations for landslides in Rancho Palos Verdes have been extended.

The city council extended the declaration to Feb. 17 for the Portuguese Bend community association, Seaview and the Portuguese Bend beach club neighborhoods.

The city's geologist that night also announced the land is moving 2.7 inches per week.

This all started during heavy rains in the spring of last year, damaging homes, roads and utilities.

Many properties have since lost gas or electricity services in response.

