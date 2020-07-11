Crane Collapses Into Building at Kaiser Riverside Hospital

A large crane collapsed into Kaiser Riverside Hospital Saturday while workers were taking it apart, leaving the hospital open but a loading dock and maintenance area closed.
The collapse was reported at 2:12 p.m. at the hospital at 10800 Magnolia Ave., according to Riverside Fire Department Battalion Chief Bruce Vanderhorst.
"A.O. Reed & Company was assisting Bragg Crane Service in removing and taking down the crane when the crane suddenly tipped over,'' Vanderhorst said.
The crane's main boom collapsed onto a part of the building that holds garbage, a large garbage compactor and the Polk Street emergency room roadway, he said.
A Technical Rescue Team determined no one was trapped and that there were no civilian injuries, Vanderhorst said. The hospital remained open and fully functional.
CAL-OSHA was called to investigate and the loading dock and North Tower maintenance area were closed, Vanderhorst said.