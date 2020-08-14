Rape Suspect Arrested in Beverly Hills; More Victims Sought

Beverly Hills police Friday announced they are looking for additional victims of a man suspected of picking up intoxicated women at bars in Los Angeles and Orange counties and driving them to Beverly Hills to sexually assault them.

Kamran Syed, 39, of Beverly Hills was arrested June 20, according to Beverly Hills police Lt. Max Subin.

Syed was charged by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office with three counts of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, one count of assault to commit rape, one count of forcible oral copulation and one count of oral copulation of an unconscious person, Subin said.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred between 2017 and 2020, he said.

Syed was in the Twin Towers jail on $1.5 million bail, according to sheriff's inmate records.

"The Beverly Hills Police Department believes Syed may be responsible for additional sexual assaults in the Los Angeles area," Subin said.

Anyone with information was urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).