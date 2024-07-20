Burglars break into rapper Blxst's Encino home with his children inside

Rapper Blxst had his Encino home targeted by burglars while his two children were inside, he said in an Instagram post.

The Los Angeles-born artist, 31, who was not home at the time, posted the message Friday, accompanied by security footage appearing to show three men breaking into the house.

"Imagine being across the country away from my family during one of the heights of my career & waking up to my son face timing at 4 am saying 'I think bad guys are in the house,'' he wrote. "Words can't express the frustration & the emptiness in my heart and soul not being able to be there to protect my boys."

The crime occurred at about 2:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 16000 block of Morrison Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspects wore hoodies and made their way into the residence via a broken window, police

said.

A person inside the home with the two children called police while the burglary was taking place.

The suspects fled the scene and arriving officers took a burglary report. It was unknown what items, if any, were taken.