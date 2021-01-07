Rapper DaBaby Arrested For Gun Possession in Beverly Hills

Rapper DaBaby was arrested Thursday in Beverly Hills, accused of possessing a loaded and concealed handgun.

Beverly Hills police were called about 4:40 p.m. to the Gucci store at 347 N. Rodeo Drive, where a security guard reported that a man had a gun in his waistband inside the store, said Sgt. Stanley Shen of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

"Police made contact with the group after they had entered a vehicle and were preparing to leave the area," and officers found a handgun in the vehicle, Shen wrote in an email.

Video of the arrest published by TMZ shows the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, in the back seat of a black SUV as officers approach the vehicle, then remove him as they search inside.

Kirk, 29, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a loaded and concealed firearm, Shen said.

Kirk was convicted in North Carolina in 2019 on a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, having been involved in a shooting there, The Charlotte Observer reported.

He is being held on $35,000 bail.