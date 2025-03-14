Watts

Rapper Jay Rock arrested by LAPD in Watts

By Missael Soto

Grammy Award-winning rapper Jay Rock was arrested in Watts on Thursday by Los Angeles Police Department officers.

The rapper and LA native, whose legal name is Johnny Reed McKinzie, was arrested around 6 p.m. in Nickerson Gardens for trespassing and drinking in public, police say.

According to the LAPD, McKinzie ran from his vehicle, but officers were able to catch up to him and detain him.

As police continued their investigation, a firearm was found inside the vehicle that he had run from.

McKinzie was booked on felony possession of a firearm.

The rapper is known for his collaborations with Kendrick Lamar.

