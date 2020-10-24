Beverly Hills

Rapper Offset Briefly Detained in Beverly Hills While on Instagram Live

By Briana Trujillo

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Despite video of the rapper Offset, née Kiari Kendrell Cephus, being removed from his vehicle Saturday in Beverly Hills, police say he was not arrested, reversing course after earlier confirming the arrest. Video online shows more than 30,000 people watched him being detained live on Instagram.

In the video, Offset can be heard saying he is not going to move his hands from the steering wheel while officers approach and tell him to turn his car off. One officer says, "We were told that you guys were waving guns at people."

"You just watched somebody beat my car up with a flag. What are you talking about?" Offset responds.

Later, an officer tells him not to move and reaches into the rapper's vehicle.

"That's not legal, you can't just open my door," Offset repeats while he is detained.

Police have not confirmed why Offset was detained for questioning.

Beverly Hills was also the site of a weekly pro-Trump rally Saturday, but police have not confirmed if the incident was related to any disruption at that event.

Offset is one-third of the Grammy-nominated group Migos, along with relatives Takeoff and Quavo. He is also married to Cardi B.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

